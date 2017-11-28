Two more companies commit to Tesla orders

SEATTLE, WA – Two more companies have added themselves to the list of those pre-ordering Tesla’s new fully-electric semi.

Shipping company DHL, owned by Deutschhe Post AG, and Fortigo Freight Services said they each ordered a limited number of the trucks due out in 2019.

DHL said its 10 trucks will be used for shorter routes, telling Reuters they would be deployed on shuttle runs and same-day customer deliveries, as well as being tested for fuel efficiency on longer runs throughout the United States.

Etobicoke, Ontario-based Fortigo – one of Canada’s largest dedicated fleet management companies – said that in addition to testing the trucks, it would be offering a lease-back program to its drivers and independent contractors, if the testing phase is successful.

The price for the base model of the trucks is US$150,000 for the 500-kilometer range battery, and US$180,000 for the 800-kilometer range battery, with US$20,000 due up front as a deposit.

Elias Demangos, president of Fortigo Freight, said the company didn’t hesitate to secure a spot on the waiting list for the trucks.

“The transportation and trucking industry has a legacy of being quite conservative in its approach to innovation, and needs to look towards the technology that will shape the future of the industry,” he said.

Tesla told Reuters they will not be confirming which companies have ordered trucks, or providing a final tally of the number of trucks ordered.

So far Walmart, J.B. Hunt, and Loblaw Companies have also confirmed they have placed pre-orders with Tesla, and will be putting the trucks on the road in Canada.

While fleets are eagerly reserving their spots on Tesla’s list, analysts have shown concern about the company’s financial situation, saying they may soon be out of money if they keep spending at their current rate of US$8,000 per minute.

The fully-electric semis were unveiled by Tesla on Nov. 16 in California.