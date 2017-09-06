United Van Lines names new president

MISSISSAUGA, ON – United Van Lines has named a new president.

The Canadian moving company announced Dan Lawrence had taken on the role beginning September 1.

United Van Lines is one of five divisions under MoverOne Group that Lawrence will oversee, including Mayflower Canada, MoverOne International, Univan Leasing, and MoverOne Logistics.

Lawrence began his career with United Van Lines 30 years ago after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University. Since 2008, Lawrence has served as the vice-president of finance for the division and Univan Leasing.

Lawrence has played an integral role on several projects with the company, including their ISO 9000 quality certification in 1996.

Lawrence's appointment comes as president Anne Martin retires after 35 years at the company, and 18 years as president.

Martin will stay with the company until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition, and will serve as an adviser to the company and their board of directors for two years.