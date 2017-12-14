Upgraded Group 31 battery

EnerSys has upgraded Odyssey Performance Series Group 31 batteries to 925 cold cranking amps (cca), up from an original rating of 800 cca.

The Odyssey 31-925 battery is made with what’s known as Thin Plate Pure Lead, and provides up to 1,750 amps and 925 cca of engine-cranking pulses. It can also handle 400 charge-discharge cycles at an 80% depth of discharge, the company says.

Absorbed Glass Matt separators hold acid in place to prevent spills, even when the battery is installed on its side.

The battery measures 13 x 6.78 x 9.42 inches and weighs 69 pounds. It comes with 3/8-16-inch stud or SAE posts.

The Performance Series batteries feature a three-to-10-year service life and two-year storage life at 25 Celsius.