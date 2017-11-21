The CC10-24 vane truck pump from Mouvex is designed for unloading petroleum products, building on features found in the CC8 pump.

The new pump weighs in at 70.6 pounds, runs at 72 decibels, and is said to be more efficient than other products. It also integrates a bypass to protect against excessive pressure and overheating, and also comes with a 500-micron strainer. Flow rates have been measured at 185 gallons per minute, pressures up to 145 psi, and pump speeds to 1,500 rpm.

There’s an optional mechanical bypass with spring 72.5 or 145 psi, pneumatic by-pass, and SAE A hydraulic trunk.

Double ball bearings have been incorporated to extend the life of the cast iron and steel pump, which comes with a three-year warranty.