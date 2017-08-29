VersaCold appoints new sr. vice-president

TORONTO, ON – VersaCold Logistics has announced a new senior vice-president and general manager of their CPX Business Unit.

President and CEO Douglas Harrison welcomed Paul Merrick into the role on August 28.

Merrick joins the temperature-sensitive supply chain company with more than 25 years of logistics experience, including a recent tenure with Purolator, where he held several senior management positions.

“We are confident that his experience in developing high performance teams and effectively managing strong customer relationships will drive the success and continued growth of the CPX Business Unit," Harrison said.