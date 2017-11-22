VersaCold launches Phase 1 on new facility

MILTON, ON – VersaCold Logistics announced the opening of Phase 1 of its new Milton distribution center, as part of their overall growth strategy that includes an expanded partnership with Nestle’s Canada.

With more than 19.1 million cubic feet, the company’s biggest-ever capital investment will be one of Canada’s largest third-party operated refrigerated facilities once it’s completed next year.

VersaCold, which handles and delivers temperature-sensitive products, says the three-phase construction project, estimated to be finished in December 2018, demonstrates its commitment to growth, food safety and freshness.

President and CEO Douglas Harrison says the company is excited to show their leadership in the Canadian marketplace through the new project.

Senior vice president, supply chain operations for Nestlé Canada, Greg Christopher said they were also excited about the investment in the new space.

"Our continued partnership with VersaCold, now at the Milton facility, is a strategic decision to simplify, increase speed and flexibility as we strive to be industry leaders in service, efficiency and reliability,” he said.

The Milton distribution center brings the total number of VersaCold warehouse facilities in Canada to 32.