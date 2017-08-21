VIPAR conference to discuss the future in Florida

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL – This October parts distributors, suppliers, and industry associates will converge on Orlando, Florida to discuss the future of the independent heavy-duty aftermarket.

VIPAR Heavy Duty announced its 2017 business conference, running from Oct. 15-20 in the sunshine state, with the theme “foundation for the future.”

VIPAR president and CEO Chris Baer says the conference will feature updates on the organization, technology solutions, new products and program opportunities, while focusing on the opportunities presented by the third-generation market.

“G3 is all about execution and speed-to-market, which has helped establish a solid foundation for our future as an organization and will help grow the mutual businesses of our stockholders and supplier partners,” said Baer.

The week includes the VIPAR annual stockholder meeting, a general session, trade show, and more than 1,400 one-to-one stockholder/supplier partner meetings, as well as networking events.

Scheduled sessions will include a GenNext reception on speed mentoring, a young leaders Forum, and distributor educational sessions.