Vipar, Meritor ink distribution deal

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL – Meritor and Vipar Heavy Duty have signed a new long-term agreement that will see Vipar offer a growing portfolio of Meritor products.

"Vipar Heavy Duty and Meritor have a successful long-term relationship in the U.S. and Canada," said Chris Baer, president and Chief Executive Officer of Vipar Heavy Duty. “This new agreement solidifies our new partnership and further strengthens our alliance with a focus on growing our core business exponentially.”

“We’re pleased to renew and expand our strategic partnership with Vipar Heavy Duty and to support Vipar distributors with our new products and services in the steering and suspension area,” said Brett Penzkofer, Meritor’s aftermarket vice president for North America.