Vise made VP at FTR

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Analyst group FTR Intelligence is welcoming Avery Vise as vice president, trucking research.

Vise will be responsible for the content of all trucking-oriented reports, publications, and analyses in the new role. He will also work to further develop ongoing relationships with customers, carriers, OEMs, publications, suppliers, and financial groups.

Vise has closely studied transportation for more than 30 years as an editor, analyst, and researcher, including nearly 20 years dedicated to the trucking industry.

“We are excited to have Avery join the FTR team,” said Eric Starks, chairman and CEO of FTR. “Avery’s experience as a transportation analyst and journalist makes him well qualified to lead this initiative. Avery also brings a winning attitude and exceptional leadership skills that will continue to fuel FTR’s growth in the marketplace.”

A frequent speaker at industry events and on SiriusXM, Vise was president of TransComply and principal of TransAdvise, in which he provided research, analysis, and consulting on the North American transportation market.

From 2011 to 2013 Vise served as executive director of trucking research and analysis for Randall-Reilly after a decade as the chief editor of their Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) magazine. During his time leading CCJ, Vise also served as the magazine’s principal industry analyst, tracking economic and financial trends affecting the industry.