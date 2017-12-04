VMAC takes home hardware at BC Export Awards

NANAIMO, BC – VMAC has won in the Manufactured Products Category at the 2017 BC (British Columbia) Export Awards.

The manufacturer of mobile air compressors and multi-power systems was presented the award recognizing companies that have built innovative systems or value-added components, machinery, or equipment for industrial and commercial use, at the ceremony put on by the Business in Vancouver Media Group, with support from the Government of British Columbia, and the BC Division of Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.

Tod Gilbert, Executive Vice-President at VMAC said the company was honored to win the award, which shows the manufacturing and exporting opportunities available to those in BC, and specifically those on Vancouver Island.

Criteria for the Manufactured Products Category includes growth in value of export sales, an ability to overcome challenges in entering new international markets, and a demonstrated use of innovative strategies to promote brand awareness in export markets.

VMAC's international sales now make up 65% of its business.