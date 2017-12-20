Volvo expands land for customer experience

DUBLIN, VA – Volvo Trucks has added 49 acres to a customer experience track next to its 36,000-square-foot Volvo Trucks Customer Center.

The land builds on the 1.1-mile track that already features on-highway and off-road areas.

Another 221 acres has also been secured under a lease-to-purchase agreement for future use.

“One of our many competitive advantages stems from providing a unique customer experience here,” said Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager of the Volvo Trucks New River Valley plant.

The land was made available by Pulaski County IDA, after Volvo invested US $38.1 million to build the customer center and upgrade production capabilities, creating 32 new jobs.

“Volvo’s land acquisition, and the option agreement on the more than 220 acres contiguous to their current operations, has the potential to be one of the most transformative investments the county has recently embarked on,” said Jonathan Sweet, county administrator.

More than 1,000 customers and dealers visited the center this year, following the launch of the new Volvo VNL.