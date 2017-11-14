Volvo trucks ready for ELD mandate

GREENSBORO, NC – Volvo has confirmed that its equipment is ready to support Electronic Logging Devices that are mandated in the U.S. as of December 18.

Integrated connected vehicle hardware can be used to access services through Telogis, or using a plug-in Geotab telematics device.

“Our partnership approach allows Volvo truck owners to connect with compliance experts, helping alleviate any stress related to the new regulations,” said Ash Makki, product marketing manager for Volvo Trucks North America.

The company’s trucks built with Volvo GHG14 or GHG17 engines come factory-equipped with the connected vehicle hardware, transferring operating data to Telogis, which compiles the information in its compliance system.

Those who have Volvo trucks with EPA 2010 or newer Volvo engines or a Cummins ISX engine can use the plug-in Geotab device that connects to Geotab’s ELD compliance services. And when it’s paired to a Volvo engine it can connect to Volvo Trucks Uptime Services.

Customers can also opt for factory installed prep kits from PeopleNet and Omnitracs.