Wabash Canada maintenance branded GoRight

KITCHENER, ON – Wabash Canada, the Eastern Canada dealership for Wabash National semi-trailers, is branding its growing fleet maintenance business as GoRight.

GoRight will support any make of trailer as well as other types of assets.

“Our GoRight brand better represents the diverse products we maintain for our customers, supporting our growth and our vision for fleet maintenance management service in the future,” said Brent Larson, Chief Executive Officer and managing director – Wabash Canada and GoRight.

Wabash Canada was established in 2005, and has a head office in Kitchener, Ontario, along with locations in Mississauga, Pickering, Montreal, and the Maritimes.