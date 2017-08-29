WABCO, Nexteer announce long-term cooperation

AUBURN HILLS, MI – WABCO Holdings and Nexteer Automotive are steering into the future together, announcing a long-term cooperation agreement today.

The two companies will collaborate to develop and supply active steering systems for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and also look to work together on developing autonomous trucking technology.

WABCO will use its previously announced acquisition of Sheppard to combine Sheppard’s suite of power steering gears with Nexteer’s advanced steering assistance product MagnaSteer.

WABCO says the cooperation will allow it to offer compact and cost-effective active steering control for North America and other global markets, with exclusive access to the technology in all markets except China.

The company also says that the combined technology, used with WABCO steering technology, will provide full dynamic steering control, which gives them a clear path in working towards developing self-driving vehicles.

The active steering enables further advanced driver assistance systems with steering correction, lane keeping and lane centering functionalities, among other advancements.

Representatives from both companies said they were excited about the partnership.