We're looking for Canada's top trucker

TORONTO, ON – Today’s Trucking is looking for someone who exemplifies the best the industry has to offer –- as we look to honor the 2018 Highway Star of the Year.

The Highway Star of the Year Award is open to all drivers and owner-operators, and includes up to $15,000 in cash and prizes, as well as a trip for two to Truck World in Toronto.

“There are several things that can make someone worthy of being a nominee,” says John G. Smith, editor of Today’s Trucking. “You might want to recognize someone for their community involvement, extra commitment in the workplace, or unmatched skills at the wheel. Maybe it’s because of a combination of things.”

The deadline for nominations is February 15. Simply complete the nomination form at www.todaystrucking.com/hsoy.