Why wait for waste weight?

The wait is over for waste collection fleets looking to order a new on-board weighing system.

VPG Onboard Weighing’s BinWeigh 03 will dynamically weigh individual bin contents, and features IP67 protection from dust and liquids. Data is transferred with a 4G wireless connection to a GSM network, making it accessible from almost any location.

Operating information is fed through a seven-inch touchscreen display, while 4.3-inch LCD rear status boxes offer visual references of their own. The screens display data about the waste bin being lifted, RFID number, weight, working status, and customer credit control status. The latter makes it possible to empty a customer’s bin within minutes of a processed payment, the company says. Data can also be backed up remotely on the cloud, or in the cab on a USB device and SD card.

The system can be configured for split body vehicles with the added capability of preventing incorrect material from emptying into the wrong compartment, VPG adds.