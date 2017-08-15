Yako stepping down as BCTA chief

LANGLEY, BC – Louise Yako has announced that by the end of this year she will step down as president and Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Trucking Association (BCTA) – a role she has held for six years.

She has been a staff member of the province’s largest trucking association for two decades.

“I am so fortunate to have been able to work at this great organization that represents such a necessary industry. Over the years, I’ve had the privilege to work with and for knowledgeable, dedicated and supportive members,” she said in a written announcement. “BCTA has survived and thrived for more than 100 years. I know that its future will be at least as successful as its past.”

She is not calling it retirement, but rather “a change in lifestyle that will lend itself to a more-flexible schedule”.

The BCTA’s executive committee has appointed a recruiting committee, headed by chairman Trevor Sawkins and including first vice chairman Ken Johnson, second vice chairman Phil Bandstra, and associate members representative Jason Wheeler. They’ll work with Pinton, Forrest and Madden, an executive search firm based in Vancouver.

The next president and CEO’s role is expected to be effective January 1.