Young Leaders formalizing board Dec. 14

MILTON, ON – The Young Leaders Group (YLG) of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada (PMTC) is taking a big step toward making a big impact on the industry Dec. 14.

The group will host a breakfast meeting in Guelph where they will formalize their board and appoint new directors and voting candidates.

The morning discussion will also include upcoming activities and events the group is holding, including their new Driven to Lead program, and a general report on the group.

Beginning at 8 a.m. the breakfast will also play host to the group’s Christmas food drive. Non-parishable or monetary donations will be accepted at the meeting. Credit card donations will also be accepted by the PMTC in advance. PMTC and Driver Check are donating $500 each to the drive.

For more information on the meeting, please contact the PMTC.