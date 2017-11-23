Bison takes home more hardware for safety record

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s awards season and Bison Transport is taking home some hardware.

The carrier was given first place at the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) National Fleet Safety Awards in the large fleet division. This is the 12th time the company has been honored with the award.

Bison received the award because it has the lowest recordable accident rate per million miles in the industry according to the United States Department of Transportation. The company also won its seventh American Trucking Associations (ATA) National Truck Safety Contest for the same reason.