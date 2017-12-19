Top 10 of 17 -- Lighter AeroBeam suspension

There’s always a delicate balance between strength and weight, which can make it tough to shed unwanted pounds from load-carrying components.

Still, SAF-Holland has managed to shed 45 pounds from the previous generation of its CBX23 AeroBeam fixed-frame air ­suspension for weight-sensitive flatdeck and tanker applications. Weighing in at 465 pounds, it’s about 25 pounds lighter per axle than the nearest competitor, the company notes.

The suspension beams are made with a heat-treated cast alloy, 80-ksi frame brackets, and a 5.75-inch friction-welded axle that’s said to be 12% thicker than competing axles. And the trailing arms are made of treated cast alloy steel.

With multiple styles of frame brackets, the CBX23 AeroBeam can be adapted to fit an array of trailers, too.

